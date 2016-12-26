Russia plans to increase oil exports in 2017

Press review: Tu-154 plane crash tragedy and Russophobic-free atmosphere in UNPress Review December 26, 13:00
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choirSociety & Culture December 26, 12:40
No black boxes of Tu-154 wreckage found in Black Sea yetWorld December 26, 12:06
Source claims Tu-154’s projected area of impact 'pinpointed'World December 26, 11:02
Church service in memory of Tu-154 crash victims held in Sochi airport chapelSociety & Culture December 26, 10:25
Minister says terror attack not main version of Tu-154 crash in SochiRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 26, 10:13
Tu-154 plane’s debris in Black Sea may be located on MondayMilitary & Defense December 26, 9:45
Search operation around Tu-154 crash site expandedMilitary & Defense December 26, 8:50
Russia mourns 92 victims of Tu-154 passenger jet crashWorld December 26, 8:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian oil producers plan to increase exports next year, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said Monday.
"This year we plan (to export) around 253.5 (mln tonnes of oil), which is a 4.8% increase compared with 2015. In 2017, there will be an increase," he said.
According to Molodstov, the country’s pipeline system allows to boost crude exports, though much will depend on how the agreement on oil production cut made by Russia with OPEC countries and 10 non-OPEC members will be implemented.
Russian crude producers plan will reduce oil refinery by 2.5% in 2017 to 270 mln tonnes, Molodtsov said, adding that the reduction is related to increased oil refining depth.
"Taking into consideration the fact that this year’s oil production will stand at 547.2-547.5 mln tonnes, refinery will be 277 mln tonnes as expected in 2016, which is an around 2% decrease (versus 2015 - TASS). I think that next year refinery may drop to 270 mln tonnes, which will be mainly related to increased refining depth," he said.