Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Sberbank may free up about 3,000 jobs in 2017 by launching robot lawyers

Business & Economy
January 12, 21:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Employees, who are discharged due to introduction of robots, will be retrained in order to work in other sectors, Sberbank deputy CEO said
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s largest savings bank Sberbank may free up about 3,000 jobs in 2017 by introducing robot lawyers that are capable to write claims to retail customers, Sberbank Deputy CEO Vadim Kulik said at the Gaidar forum on Thursday.

"In the fourth quarter (of 2016 - TASS) we launched a robot that is capable of writing a statement of claim. This means that almost all claims that are now written by physical persons will be fully handed to these robots in the first half of 2017. That means that only this year we will free up about 3,000 employees," Kulik said.

Read also
Sberbank, MasterCard launch Apple Pay on Russian market

According to him, Sberbank has big plans for using robots.

"We produce such robots for a number of sectors," the top manager said.

According to him, employees, who are discharged due to introduction of robots, will be retrained in order to work in other sectors. He said layoffs are possible if an employee fails to do retraining.

At the same time he called the emerging situation a problem.

"But, anyway, it is a big problem, because the more we succeed, and the more intensively we develop our family of robots, the larger number of specialties it threatens. Currently this problem requires a solution," Kulik said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Sberbank
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама