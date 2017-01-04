Over 20 industrial enterprises to restart work in Donbass in 2017

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
KIEV, January 4. /TASS/. The Industry and Trade Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) intends to launch more than 20 industrial enterprises into operation this year to help the regional economy recover, the Donetsk News Agency reported on Wednesday.
"The Yuzovsky Metallurgical Factory, the Khartzysk-based Steel Wire and Rope Factory Silur and some other enterprises are being prepared for full-fledged launch," the statement said.
Also, about 70 fairs of local products will be held in the Donetsk People’s Republic in January, according to the statement.
Before 2014, the Donetsk Region was Ukraine’s basic industrial region, with the coal, metallurgical, coke-chemical and chemical industries, heavy machine-building and electric power engineering being the local economy’s key branches.
During the hostilities between the DPR militia and the pro-Kiev forces, the operation of many enterprises was suspended and some factories were destroyed by the Ukrainian army’s shelling.