Russian Economy Ministry improves GDP decline outlook for 2016

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP decline will amount to 0.5% in the end of 2016 instead of 0.6% which was forecast earlier, Economic Development Ministry said in a report on Monday.

"Growth rate of physical volume of GDP in 2016 has been raised to -0.5%," the document said.

Russia’s GDP grew by 0.1% in November 2016 net of seasonal factors, according to the document.

"The Russian economy returned to growth rates in November: according to the estimate of the Economic Development Ministry, seasonally adjusted GDP index was 0.1% month-on-month," the document said.