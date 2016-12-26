Russian Economy Ministry improves GDP decline outlook for 2016

Putin: Number of hotbeds of tension not subsidingRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 26, 17:25
NATO envoy: Russian ambassador’s murder challenges world communityRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 26, 17:19
Abe offers Putin condolences over Tu-154 crashWorld December 26, 17:06
Putin says creation of favorable business climate is priority for Eurasian Economic UnionBusiness & Economy December 26, 16:56
Russian ambassador to NATO says creation of EU army impossible dreamRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 26, 16:17
Tu-154 fragments scattered at sea bottom with radius of 500 metersWorld December 26, 15:34
Kazakhstan interested in military-technical cooperation with RussiaBusiness & Economy December 26, 15:08
Divers find 5-meter fragment of crashed Tu-154World December 26, 14:56
Kazakhstan ready to create all conditions for Syria talks in AstanaWorld December 26, 14:51
MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP decline will amount to 0.5% in the end of 2016 instead of 0.6% which was forecast earlier, Economic Development Ministry said in a report on Monday.
"Growth rate of physical volume of GDP in 2016 has been raised to -0.5%," the document said.
Russia’s GDP grew by 0.1% in November 2016 net of seasonal factors, according to the document.
"The Russian economy returned to growth rates in November: according to the estimate of the Economic Development Ministry, seasonally adjusted GDP index was 0.1% month-on-month," the document said.