Russia’s Rosatom opens subsidiary in Saudi Arabia

Business & Economy
June 10, 23:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

President of Rusatom Overseas Evgeny Pakermanov said that Rosatom extensively cooperates with Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom is opening a subsidiary of Rusatom Overseas, which is responsible for promotion of the integrated offer for Nuclear Power Plants (NPP) and Centers of Nuclear Science and Technologies (CNST) construction projects on global markets, in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"We cooperate with the Saudi side on a wide agenda," President of Rusatom Overseas Evgeny Pakermanov was quoted as saying. "We place special emphasis on the work with Saudi industrial enterprises and academic institutions as the Russian side sees a huge potential of their involvement in implementation of the nuclear energy program of Saudi Arabia," he noted.

Earlier on Monday, the sixth meeting of the joint intergovernmental Russian-Saudi commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation was held in Moscow.

