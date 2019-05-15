Rosatom plans to sign contract to build 2 units of new nuclear power plant in China

SHANGHAI, May 15 / TASS/. The Russian company Atomstroyexport (part of Rosatom) and divisions of Chinese companies China National Nuclear Power (CNNP) and China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation (CNEIC) plan to sign a contract for the construction of Xujapuu nuclear power plants (Liaoning Province, Northeast China), the Chinese company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The document of a Chinese corporation published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the value of the contract will be $ 1.7 billion. The document also explains that this is the construction of the 3rd and 4th power units. The work is scheduled for completion for October 2022 and August 2022. The construction period of each unit will be 69 months; work will be suspended for the winter period for 4 months.

In June 2018, Rosatom and Chinese partners signed a framework contract for the serial construction of Xujapu nuclear power plants in China. It is planned to build two Russian design power units with VVER-1200 reactors at the China National Nuclear Power location.

The document provides for the possibility of building new blocks in the future.