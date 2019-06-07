Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Risks of using environmental problems for unfair competition are high, says Putin

Business & Economy
June 07, 16:26 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The mounting environmental and climatic challenges " directly threaten socioeconomic welfare of the whole human race," he said

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Risks are high that the topic of coping with environmental problems can be used for unfair competition, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The risk is high that instead of common efforts for solution of environmental and climatic problems we will face attempts to use this topic as well for unfair competition," the President said.

Putin states crisis of world economic relations

The crisis in the global economic policy is aggravated by mounting environmental and climatic challenges, "which directly threaten socioeconomic welfare of the whole human race," the head of state said. "Climate and ecology have already become an objective factor of global development; [environmental - TASS] problems are fraught with large-scale shocks, including a new uncontrolled migration outbreak, growth of instability and undermining of security in key regions of the planet," Putin added.

