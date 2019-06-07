Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin states crisis of world economic relations

Business & Economy
June 07, 15:00 UTC+3
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ST.PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the current model of world economic relations is in crisis, although the global economy has been growing in recent years.

"Formally, the recent growth of the global economy is marked by positive values: in 2011-2018, the annual growth averaged 2.8%, in recent years it was slightly more than 3%. But, in our opinion, the leaders of states, we all need to frankly admit: despite this growth, the existing model of international economic relations, unfortunately, is still in crisis," the head of state said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

