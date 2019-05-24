Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Belarus to clean Druzhba pipeline without assistance from Poland

Business & Economy
May 24, 0:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The spokesman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said that Russian oil supplies will resume "no later than mid-June"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Svetlana Mayorova/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have agreed to clean the Druzhba pipeline from contaminated oil without assistance of Poland, Ilya Dzhus, spokesman of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, told reporters.

He was commenting on the results of the talks Kozak held with his Belarusian counterpart Igor Lyashenko on Thursday.

Read also
Belneftekhim Chairman Andrey Rybakov

Minsk and Moscow to start discussing oil supplies to Belarus in June — Belneftekhim

"Belarus’ constructive approach towards resumption of [oil] supplies to the west, made it possible to offset not very consistent actions of the Polish partners on elimination of consequences of the incident. According to the roadmap, the pipeline, up to the border with Poland, will be cleaned by Belarus and Russia without the participation of the Polish side," he said.

According to Kozak’s spokesman, the estimated time required to resume the supply of high-quality Russian oil to the border with Poland is "no later than mid-June." Dzhus confirmed that the deputy prime ministers agreed on all the technical details of the roadmap for cleaning the export pipeline system from contaminated oil.

After the talks, the Russian deputy prime minister discussed full resumption of oil supplies via the pipeline with representatives of oil companies and the Transneft oil pipeline operator.

Cleaning the Druzhba pipeline from crude contaminated oil with organochloride compounds is now the main topic on the agenda of stakeholders’ meetings.

On Thursday, Transneft held consultations with the Polish colleagues in Warsaw. The negotiations lasted for seven hours. According to Transneft Vice-President  Sergei Andronov, a technical plan of measures approved by Transneft and the Belarusian side was offered to the Polish colleagues.

"The colleagues liked this plan. They took a short time to consider it," he told reporters. He also added that the implementation of the agreed measures should begin on May 24. If they are successful, the flow of clean oil to Poland can be expected on June 9-10.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
2
Russia, Belarus to clean Druzhba pipeline without assistance from Poland
3
Russian hockey squad edges US 4-3 in quarterfinals of 2019 IIHF World Championship
4
US’ allegations on aggressiveness of Russian nuclear policy groundless, Zakharova says
5
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
6
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
7
Zelensky states need to get rid of Soviet hardware and standards in Ukrainian army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT