BRUSSELS, June 3. /TASS/. The European Union is going to prolong restrictive measures against Crimea and Sevastopol expiring on June 23, 2019 once again for another twelve months. This decision is in no way connected with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s decision to expand a blacklist of EU officials in retaliation for the EU’s restrictive measures against Russians, a source in Brussels told TASS.

