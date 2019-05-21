Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin: Calls to tighten anti-Russian sanctions will not help Kiev solve Donbass problem

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 13:56 UTC+3

On Monday, the Ukrainian president called on the US to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia



© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The course for tightening the anti-Russian sanctions will not help Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s team solve problems in the southeast of the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.



Zelensky announces ceasefire in Donbass as his first task in the office

"This rhetoric on anti-Russian sanctions is not new. And, what is most important, this rhetoric will not help Ukraine solve the problem of the southeast," he said, commenting on Zelensky’s appeal to build up pressure over Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman highlighted that neither the US nor Russia can execute the list of the Minsk agreements. "Kiev can and should implement it," Peskov said. He highlighted that in general the Kremlin sees no novelties in the Ukrainian policy after the new president’s election.

On Monday, Vladimir Zelensky called on the US to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia. He made the corresponding statement at a meeting with representatives for the US Congress and administration who had arrived in Kiev for his inauguration.


