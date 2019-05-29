Russian Politics & Diplomacy
EU Parliament election shows growing number of sanctions policy opponents — politician

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 9:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There are more people in Europe who are dissatisfied with current policy, Valentina Matviyenko believes

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

© Russian Federation Council press service

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia is not expecting any drastic change in the European Parliament’s political course, but hopes that the voices of sober-minded politicians calling for improving ties with Moscow will be heard, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with TASS.

Voter turnout at elections to European Parliament nears unprecedented 51%

"Today it is evident that the European Parliament’s political landscape has changed: for the first time in history two leading factions have lost their joint majority, which enabled them to make any decisions. Now they will have to come to terms and search for a compromise with political forces, which have strengthened their positions, most notably with nationalist MPs, euroskeptics, green and other parties," Matviyenko said. The appointment of the European Commission’s chief should demonstrate whether this compromise is possible.

This political environment shows that "there are more people in Europe who are dissatisfied with current policy," Matviyenko noted. More people believe that the Old World countries should become focused on its national interests. "The number of people is growing who call for improving relations with Russia and oppose the sanctions policy," she explained.

However, the number of these voices is not enough now to change the political course in the European Parliament’s work. "One should not expect that soon the situation may drastically change here," the upper house speaker said. Meanwhile sober-minded voices are becoming louder. "We expect that these politicians will be heard and they will get more supporters," she noted.

"The Europeans understand that cooperation with Russia is beneficial for Europe and it should not be neglected, especially taking into account the ongoing negative processes in global economy," Matviyenko said.

The elections to the European Parliament were held on May 23-26.

