Russia's Transneft expects clean oil to reach Poland on June 8-9

Business & Economy
June 03, 10:53 UTC+3
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 3. / Tass /. The shipment of clean oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba main oil pipeline is working as usual, and deliveries of clean oil to Poland may start as early as June 8-9, Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin told reporters on Monday.

"Oil at the delivery point (PSP) Budkovice (Slovakia) and Feneslytke (Hungary) has entered a normal mode. In Belarus, oil with excess organochlorine continues to be pumped out, from the PSP Adam's Zastava (Poland). Presumably, clean oil will reach PSP on June 8-9," he said.

