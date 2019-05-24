Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Low-quality oil in Druzhba pipeline won't affect Russian economy, minister says

May 24, 18:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin added "that is, it is at the level of statistical error"

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The situation with low-quality oil in the Druzhba pipeline will not affect the macroeconomic indicators of Russia for the year, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday.

"Certain influence on point monthly figures, of course, might happen. However, in general for the year this situation will not lead to any significant changes," Oreshkin said, adding "that is, it is at the level of statistical error," the head of the Ministry of Economic Development said.

The Druzhba pipeline provides oil supplies to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe through Belarus, Poland and Ukraine.

In mid-April, the Belarusian concern Belneftekhim reported a sharp deterioration of the quality of oil coming from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline. As a result, a number of countries have stopped accepting and refining Russian oil.

The source of pollution of export oil was found at the Samara-Unecha site. Transneft said that oil pollution in the pipeline was intentional. A criminal case was open. The Russian Investigative Committee stated that the low-quality oil was loaded into the pipeline to conceal theft of raw materials.

