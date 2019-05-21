Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Restrictions on export of Belarusian oil products fully lifted

Business & Economy
May 21, 21:25 UTC+3 MINSK

The Belneftekhim concern said oil products are exported automatically

MINSK, May 21. /TASS/. Restrictions on the export of Belarusian oil products, imposed due to poor quality oil from Russia, have been fully removed, head of the Belneftekhim concern Andrei Rybakov announced on Tuesday.

"The ban on export has been completely lifted, there is only one obligation - to ensure full supply on domestic market," Rybakov said as quoted by the BelTA agency.

According to him, now the market of Belarus is fully provided with high-quality fuel.

"Now, Belneftekhim is not adjusting exports in manual mode, oil products are exported automatically, there are no restrictions," the head of the concern added.

On April 19, Belneftekhim reported a sharp deterioration of the quality of the Russian oil running through the Druzhba oil pipeline and subsequently informed pipeline operators from other countries about the situation. The content of organochloride compounds in oil was dozens of times above the limit value, the company said.

The Belarusian oil refineries were forced to reduce their capacities, and the supply of oil products abroad was stopped. On May 2, good quality oil was delivered to the border of Belarus through the Druzhba pipeline.

