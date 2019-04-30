Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sakhalin Energy drafts design documents for third stage of Sakhalin-2 LNG project

Business & Economy
April 30, 9:58 UTC+3

It is early to talk about the timing of the completion of negotiations on raw gas for the third line, official said

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Sakhalin Energy, the operator of Russia's first natural gas liquefaction project Sakhalin-2, has drafted design documents for the construction of the project’s third stage, a spokesman with the company told TASS.

"At present, Sakhalin Energy has completed the development of design documents for the construction of a third technological line for the LNG plant on Sakhalin," he said adding that "all works are being carried out within the time frame determined by the company's shareholders."

At the same time, the official noted that it is early to talk about the timing of the completion of negotiations on raw gas for the third line. It is also early to talks about the end of negotiations on forming a portfolio of LNG supplies to potential buyers, he added.

