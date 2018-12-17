Several French companies show interest in participation in Arctic LNG 2

PARIS, December 17. /TASS/. Several companies from France take interest in participation in the Arctic LNG 2 plant construction project, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Monday after the meeting of the Russia-France Council on Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues (CEFIC).

"French companies are discussing potential participation in the Arctic LNG 2 with Novatek now. A pool of investors for this deal is taking shape in general terms now. Volumes are negotiated. Companies from France are interested in participation, not only Total but the whole range of French companies showing interest in participation in this project," Oreshkin said.