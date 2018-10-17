Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trade between Russia and Uzbekistan may reach $5 bln in 2019

October 17, 21:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2017, the whole turnover amounted to $3.65 bln

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The volume of trade between Russia and Uzbekistan may reach $5 bln in 2019, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Sergey Katyrin told TASS said on the sidelines of the Forum for Interregional Cooperation, which is under way in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

"In 2017, the whole turnover amounted to $3.65 bln, which was actually 40% more than a year earlier. This year, in January-July alone the increase was almost a third in comparison with the same period of last year, and the turnover has already exceeded $2.37 bln. I suppose that it is not a long way to $5 bln, and probably next year it will happen," he said.

