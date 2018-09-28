Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Finishing touches made for Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan, says Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 11:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Arrangements for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Uzbekistan visit are nearly finished

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Mi-35 helicopter

Russia inks contract with Uzbekistan to deliver more than 10 Mi-35 helicopters

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Arrangements for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Uzbekistan visit are nearly finished, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Preparations for a visit to Uzbekistan are indeed nearly done. We will make an announcement on that," he said, without elaborating whether the visit was scheduled for October.

Putin said at his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in China’s Qingdao in June that he planned to visit the country in the fall. Mirziyoyev elaborated that the visit was expected to take place in October 2018.

