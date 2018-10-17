Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

European market has no alternatives to Russian gas, Energy Ministry believes

Business & Economy
October 17, 15:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moreover, deputy minister believes that foregone volumes of gas exports to Europe will not be critical for Russia if the European Union attempts to work with other suppliers

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. There are no alternatives for the Russian pipeline gas on the European market, Deputy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said in an interview with TASS, adding that other suppliers cannot offer such low prices.

"Our commodity is a single option. Neither the Americans, nor the Qataris, nor the Norwegians, nor Africans can supply such volumes for a low price like that," he said.

Read also

Nord Stream 3 project possible if gas demand grows in Europe, Russian Energy Ministry says

Yanovsky considers it necessary for Russia to let its European partners have a try to agree with other suppliers. "They will eventually turn to (Russia) all the same, no one wants to spend cash," he said.

Moreover, deputy minister believes that foregone volumes of gas exports to Europe will not be critical for Russia if the European Union attempts to work with other suppliers.

"Speaking about the structure of our revenues, exports of the fuel and energy complex amounts to around 60%, with gas totaling around 12%. It appears that the decrease of supplies of those 10-20 bln cubic meters will not have a decisive influence on the country’s economy," he explained.

Poland's PGNiG signed a 20-year contract with the US’ Venture Global LNG on supplies of 2 mln tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to Poland on a ‘free on board’ formula earlier on Wednesday.

Poland consumes 15 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The country produces one third of that volume on its own territory, and imports the remaining volume of gas. Russia’s Gazprom is the main gas supplier to Poland, which can purchase 10.2 bln cubic meters of gas per year as stipulated by a long-term contract.

The parties did not disclose the price of deliveries. However, President of PGNiG’s management board Piotr Wozniak said that LNG purchases from the US would be almost 30% cheaper for Poland than gas purchased from Gazprom.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Explosion at Crimean college
2
Shooting spree in Kerch college carried out by senior year student
3
Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported
4
Press review: US pulling Constantinople’s strings and IS sleeper cells awaken in Syria
5
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
6
Russia to deliver first S-400 missile systems to India within 2 years
7
Russian, Egyptian presidents discuss regional problems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT