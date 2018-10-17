Nord Stream 3 project possible if gas demand grows in Europe, Russian Energy Ministry says

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Construction of the Nord Stream 3 main gas pipeline is possible in case of growth of natural gas demand in Europe, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"This is a calculation, an economic task. Gas should be supplied from our fields by the most efficient method and their geographic location is such that the Nord Stream reduces the length of gas transportation by 2,000 km, comparing to the route via Ukraine. This is an economic, rather than a political issue. Extra construction and operation expenses should also be addressed - all of them are taken into account. So, if there is extra demand in Europe, then why not?" the official said.