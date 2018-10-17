Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia ready to revive energy dialogue with EU

Business & Economy
October 17, 14:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Energy Ministry is ready to revive the Energy Dialogue with the European Union that was put on hold in 2014

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry is ready to revive the Energy Dialogue with the European Union that was put on hold in 2014 spearheaded by the European Commission (EC), Deputy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said in an interview with TASS, adding that the ministry is expecting proposals from the European side.

Read also

Nord Stream 3 project possible if gas demand grows in Europe, Russian Energy Ministry says

"Of course, we are waiting for some proposals, dates. We are ready to consider (them). However, there are no such signals as of now," he noted.

The EU and Russia agreed to start an Energy Dialogue dealing with the issue of developing a long-term energy partnership, with the gas sector being the key topic, at the EU-Russia Summit in Paris on October 30, 2000. However, the Energy Dialogue-related work was suspended in 2014 at the initiative of the European Commission.

The sides could use the format to discuss particularly the implementation of the TurkStream gas pipeline, Yanovsky said, adding that no such talks are currently underway between Russia’s Energy Ministry and the EC.

According to Yanovsky, the project of constructing the second line of the gas pipeline meant for southern and southeastern European countries is mutually beneficial since it enables European countries to diversify gas import sources and raise energy security. "That is why we expect a constructive approach from the European partners," he said.

Currently possible options to continue the onshore transit line of the TurkStream pipeline through the territory of the EU are being considered. One of the options is to build transport facilities from the Turkish border via Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Austria to the Baumgarten gas hub. Another option that is still relevant is to deliver gas through Greece to Italy. That work is currently underway at the expert level.

"We suggest that the decision on the project will not be politically motivated, but rather a pragmatic one," deputy minister emphasized.

