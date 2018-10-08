Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM orders to sell 1.5 mln tonnes of grain from the state reserve

Business & Economy
October 08, 8:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered to sell up to 1.5 mln tonnes of grain from the state intervention fund in the domestic and foreign markets

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered to sell up to 1.5 mln tonnes of grain from the state intervention fund in the domestic and foreign markets. The relevant order was published on the website of the Cabinet on Monday.

Read also

China to consider expansion of grain supplies from Russia

"The signed resolution approves the decision to sell wheat, rye and fodder barley from the reserves of the intervention fund that were purchased during public procurement interventions in 2008-2016 in the domestic Russian market and (or) for export in the amount of up to 1,500 thousand tonnes in 2018-2019," according to the explanatory note to the document.

Agricultural products offered for sale are sold at prices not lower than market prices. The raised funds will be directed to the federal budget, the government noted.

On October 3, Russia’s Agriculture Ministry announced the completion of export sales of 500,000 tonnes of grain from the state reserve, which was accumulated during grain interventions. In addition, it was reported that at the ministry is discussing selling another 1.5 million tonnes. This should balance the federal budget spending on servicing the reserves of the intervention fund and have a regulating effect on the market, the ministry noted.

Russia has been staging the government grain purchase and sale interventions since 2001 to stabilize the domestic grain prices. Procurement interventions make it possible to take the surplus from the market and stimulate the price hike. On the contrary, commodity interventions are designed to bring prices down in off years by channeling grain from the government fund to the market. Russia’s United Grain Company is acting as the government agent on interventions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Army chief: India to purchase Russian defense systems despite US threats to slap sanctions
2
Russian PM orders to sell 1.5 mln tonnes of grain from the state reserve
3
Russia’s Nurmagomedov crushes McGregor, defends UFC title
4
US on course to end INF Treaty, contain Russia, experts say
5
Russia upgrades infrastructure of Trans-Siberian Railway segment
6
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
7
Putin, Modi say foreign interference in Syria's political affairs 'unacceptable'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT