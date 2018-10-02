St. Petersburg to host international gas forum

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The eighth St. Petersburg International Gas Forum will be held on October 2-5, the forum’s organizers said.

The forum’s key event will be a plenary session "Role and place of gas in energy balance of global economy."

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and a member of the Executive Committee of Royal Dutch Shell Maarten Wetselaar, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of OMV Rainer Seele, President of the International Gas Union Joe Kang, Chairman of the Executive Board of Verbundnetz Gas Ulf Heitmuller, Vice President of the China National Petroleum Corporation Qin Wezhong and Uniper SE’s Commercial Director Keith Martin will address the event.

The representatives of international organizations and associations will discuss topical issues on developing the sector at a panel discussion "Future of Natural Gas."

During the forum, exhibitions devoted to the gas sector, shipbuilding and developing high-tech equipment to explore the continental shelf will be held.

The St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, one of key platforms to discuss problems of the gas sector in Russia and the world, has been held since 2011.

The forum involves representatives of respective ministries and agencies, the State Duma (Russia’s lower house of parliament), CEOs of major oil and gas companies, members of the International Gas Union and representatives of universities and scientific and research centers.