Russia’s iPhone XS sales in first 3 days beat 2017 figures, say retailers

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The demand for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max in the first three days of sales in Russia exceeded the first sales of the iPhone X in 2017. This is according to the data TASS obtained from Russian retailers.

Apple unveiled its new smartphones on September 12. They are on sale at the company’s official online store starting from September 28.

Depending on the memory size, price tags for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in Russian stores vary from 88,000 rubles to 119,000 rubles ($1,339 -$1,811) and from 97,000 to 128,000 rubles ($1,476 -1,948) respectively.

The largest retailers reported that the gold iPhone XS Max with 256 GB memory was the best-selling smartphone. What’s more, they also pointed to the high growth rates in sales of the Apple Watch S4.

In particular, the M.Video-Eldorado retailer reported that sales of Apple watches doubled over last year, while the sales of the new smartphones increased 1.5 times.

Representatives from the re:Store retailer said they are happy with the sales, especially considering the high prices for these new gadgets. They attribute this good performance primarily to a properly planned system of pre-orders.

The Svyaznoy, Euroset and C-store retailers, reported a 20% year-on-year growth in sales of new Apple smartphones in the first days of sales in comparison with the launch of sales of the previous model a year earlier.

"The iPhone XS Max is the best-selling gadget accounting for 65% of our customers' purchases. The iPhone XS Max is the first iPhone with a 6.5 inches screen and many owners of iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus are switching to iPhone XS Max," Senior Vice President of Svyaznoy-Evroset Dagmara Ivanova said.

A representative with the MTS telecom operator reported that a third of its customers use trade-ins, which allow them to submit their old smartphones in exchange for a discount when buying a new one.

Svyaznoy and Evroset outlets offer a 36% discount for the iPhone X (256 GB).

VimpelCom (providing telecom services under the Beeline brand) reported that its sales of the new iPhones more than three times that of the iPhone8 and 8 Plus. Orders in the company’s online store accounted for almost half of the sales.