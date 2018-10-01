Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s iPhone XS sales in first 3 days beat 2017 figures, say retailers

Business & Economy
October 01, 18:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Apple unveiled its new smartphones on September 12

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The demand for the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max in the first three days of sales in Russia exceeded the first sales of the iPhone X in 2017. This is according to the data TASS obtained from Russian retailers.

Read also

iPhone monument may be installed in Russia’s Far East

Apple unveiled its new smartphones on September 12. They are on sale at the company’s official online store starting from September 28.

Depending on the memory size, price tags for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in Russian stores vary from 88,000 rubles to 119,000 rubles ($1,339 -$1,811) and from 97,000 to 128,000 rubles ($1,476 -1,948) respectively.

The largest retailers reported that the gold iPhone XS Max with 256 GB memory was the best-selling smartphone. What’s more, they also pointed to the high growth rates in sales of the Apple Watch S4.

In particular, the M.Video-Eldorado retailer reported that sales of Apple watches doubled over last year, while the sales of the new smartphones increased 1.5 times.

Representatives from the re:Store retailer said they are happy with the sales, especially considering the high prices for these new gadgets. They attribute this good performance primarily to a properly planned system of pre-orders.

The Svyaznoy, Euroset and C-store retailers, reported a 20% year-on-year growth in sales of new Apple smartphones in the first days of sales in comparison with the launch of sales of the previous model a year earlier.

Gallery
10 photo

This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines

"The iPhone XS Max is the best-selling gadget accounting for 65% of our customers' purchases. The iPhone XS Max is the first iPhone with a 6.5 inches screen and many owners of iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus are switching to iPhone XS Max," Senior Vice President of Svyaznoy-Evroset Dagmara Ivanova said.

A representative with the MTS telecom operator reported that a third of its customers use trade-ins, which allow them to submit their old smartphones in exchange for a discount when buying a new one.

Svyaznoy and Evroset outlets offer a 36% discount for the iPhone X (256 GB).

VimpelCom (providing telecom services under the Beeline brand) reported that its sales of the new iPhones more than three times that of the iPhone8 and 8 Plus. Orders in the company’s online store accounted for almost half of the sales.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Kremlin stays mum on comments by Blair-era MI6 chief ‘regretting helping Putin win power’
3
Bandits beware: Russian anti-submarine warship to ward off pirates in Gulf of Aden
4
Russia urges UK to present Skripal instead of publishing ‘fake news’ about suspects
5
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
6
Charles Aznavour’s death is great loss for Armenia - prime-minister
7
Press review: What CIS agreed on in Dushanbe and tensions flare up between Serbia, Kosovo
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT