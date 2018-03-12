iPhone monument may be installed in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. On the day of the presidential election, people in Russia’s Far East will have a chance to vote for their preferred urban refurbishment projects, a TASS correspondent reported. A winning project will be implemented before the end of the year.

"As far as the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk goes, urban refurbishment projects particularly concern plans to create new pedestrian zones," an organizing committee member told TASS.

"We have several groups of projects, the first of which refers to the creation of a pedestrian zone in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, it would be similar to Moscow’s Arbat pedestrian street," she said. "The second group of projects involves creative ideas presented by the youth. For instance, in the town of Korsakov, there is an idea to create a park dedicated to nanotechnologies and install an iPhone monument there," the committee member noted. According to her, five to six refurbishment projects would be put to the vote in each of the six municipalities.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled to take place on March 18.