This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines

Society & Culture
September 28, 18:08 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

A woman walks past the a murales by British street artist My Dog Sighs, in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, September 24
A woman walks past the a murales by British street artist My Dog Sighs, in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, September 24
A woman walks past the a murales by British street artist My Dog Sighs, in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, September 24
© AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
A young Cheetah with its mother at their enclosure in the zoo in Opole, Poland, September 24
A young Cheetah with its mother at their enclosure in the zoo in Opole, Poland, September 24
A young Cheetah with its mother at their enclosure in the zoo in Opole, Poland, September 24
© EPA-EFE/Krzysztof Swiderski
Visitors take a closer look at the world's most expensive shoes at the Burj Al Arab hotel. A $17 million pair of high heels is on display at Dubai’s landmark Burj Al Arab Hotel, September 26
Visitors take a closer look at the world's most expensive shoes at the Burj Al Arab hotel. A $17 million pair of high heels is on display at Dubai’s landmark Burj Al Arab Hotel, September 26
Visitors take a closer look at the world's most expensive shoes at the Burj Al Arab hotel. A $17 million pair of high heels is on display at Dubai’s landmark Burj Al Arab Hotel, September 26
© REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Pope Francis speaks during a visit to the Shrine of our Lady of Mercy (Our Lady of the Gate of Dawn) at the Chapel of the Gate of Dawn in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 22
Pope Francis speaks during a visit to the Shrine of our Lady of Mercy (Our Lady of the Gate of Dawn) at the Chapel of the Gate of Dawn in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 22
Pope Francis speaks during a visit to the Shrine of our Lady of Mercy (Our Lady of the Gate of Dawn) at the Chapel of the Gate of Dawn in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 22
© EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO
A dancer attends the final rehearsal for the new "VIVID Grand Show" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, September 26
A dancer attends the final rehearsal for the new "VIVID Grand Show" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, September 26
A dancer attends the final rehearsal for the new "VIVID Grand Show" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, September 26
© REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A cosplayer dressed as It, fictional character from the horror novel 'It', is seen posing for a portrait during the Oz Comic-Con at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, in Brisbane, September 23
A cosplayer dressed as It, fictional character from the horror novel 'It', is seen posing for a portrait during the Oz Comic-Con at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, in Brisbane, September 23
A cosplayer dressed as It, fictional character from the horror novel 'It', is seen posing for a portrait during the Oz Comic-Con at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, in Brisbane, September 23
© EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT
A little boy in a handcart hides his face from a photographer during the shooting club and traditional costume parade on the second day of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, September 23
A little boy in a handcart hides his face from a photographer during the shooting club and traditional costume parade on the second day of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, September 23
A little boy in a handcart hides his face from a photographer during the shooting club and traditional costume parade on the second day of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, September 23
© EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24
© REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Customers huddle in front of the Apple Store in Moscow as they wait for the release day of Apple's new iPhone XS and XS Max, September 27
Customers huddle in front of the Apple Store in Moscow as they wait for the release day of Apple's new iPhone XS and XS Max, September 27
Customers huddle in front of the Apple Store in Moscow as they wait for the release day of Apple's new iPhone XS and XS Max, September 27
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A protester is taken away as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel give a joint press conference in Berlin, September 28
A protester is taken away as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel give a joint press conference in Berlin, September 28
A protester is taken away as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel give a joint press conference in Berlin, September 28
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn
The world's most expensive shoes shown in Dubai, New Zealand leader brings baby to UN, customers lining up outside the Apple store in Moscow and other and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
