This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines

A protester is taken away as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel give a joint press conference in Berlin, September 28 © AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Customers huddle in front of the Apple Store in Moscow as they wait for the release day of Apple's new iPhone XS and XS Max, September 27 © EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24 © REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A little boy in a handcart hides his face from a photographer during the shooting club and traditional costume parade on the second day of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, September 23 © EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

A cosplayer dressed as It, fictional character from the horror novel 'It', is seen posing for a portrait during the Oz Comic-Con at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, in Brisbane, September 23 © EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

A dancer attends the final rehearsal for the new "VIVID Grand Show" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, September 26 © REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Pope Francis speaks during a visit to the Shrine of our Lady of Mercy (Our Lady of the Gate of Dawn) at the Chapel of the Gate of Dawn in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 22 © EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Visitors take a closer look at the world's most expensive shoes at the Burj Al Arab hotel. A $17 million pair of high heels is on display at Dubai’s landmark Burj Al Arab Hotel, September 26 © REUTERS/Satish Kumar

A young Cheetah with its mother at their enclosure in the zoo in Opole, Poland, September 24 © EPA-EFE/Krzysztof Swiderski

A woman walks past the a murales by British street artist My Dog Sighs, in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, September 24 © AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

