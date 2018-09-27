Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Economy Ministry expects ruble to strengthen by end of 2018

September 27, 12:49 UTC+3
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects the national currency to strengthen slightly by the end of this year against its current level, macroeconomic forecasting department’s director Polina Badasen said on Thursday.

"We expect a certain strengthening of the ruble’s exchange rate by the yearend considering the decisions that have been taken. Overall, what is happening on the currency market now is the crisis of developing countries’ currencies, while Russia looks far more stable and much better against that background from the viewpoint of fundamental factors," she explained.

