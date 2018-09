MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian currency has started growing after the Bank of Russia decided to increase the key rate to 7.5% per annum.

The dollar dropped by 71 kopecks to 67.54 rubles. The euro lost 73 kopecks to 79.04 rubles.

The Bank of Russia lifted the key rate to 7.5% earlier today against the background of growing inflation risks.