Russia, Armenia agreed to consider gas pricing issues - PM of Armenia

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and Armenia agreed to review pricing for supplies of Russian gas, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told TASS.

"Gas is actually supplied from Russia to Armenia at a rather low price. However, the problem is that consumers receive such gas at a dual price. We talked about that with President Putin, there is a need to understand, how this new double price is created," the prime minister said. "[It is necessary] to review and understand the pricing process and make this mechanism more efficient… to have more beneficial conditions. We agreed with Mr. Putin that we will work together on that," Pashinyan said.

Fuel is purchased from Gazprom by the subsidiary Gazprom Armenia, which fixes prices inside the country.

Negotiations on prices for the Russian gas between the two countries will be held in November, Armenia’s energy minister Artur Grigoryan said earlier.