Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

60,000 Nornickel employees who live in Norilsk may get additional medical insurance

Business & Economy
June 22, 22:00 UTC+3 TASS
Share
1 pages in this article

TASS, June 22. More than 60,000 people, who live in Norilsk and work at Nornickel, in 2019 may receive additional medical insurance policies, the company’s Senior Vice-President Larisa Zelkova told TASS.

"This year, we are launching a big corporate program to develop voluntary medical insurance at the employer’s expense, it has been working already at our enterprises on the Kola Peninsula: for the first time in our history, our employees have received policies of voluntary medical insurance," she said.

More news on
ARCTIC TODAY
© Vsatinet from Wikimedia Commons

Arctic icebreakers continue navigation in complicated ice conditions

Scientists plan summer expedition to Yamal gas craters

Glass cover preserves ancient rock art images in Murmansk Region

"In Norilsk, this program will begin from January."

According to the senior vice-president, the company could not launch that expensive program due to a lack of competition on the market of medical services in the cities, where the company is working.

Nornickel is the world’s biggest producer of nickel and palladium, a major producer of platinum and copper.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
2
Four Nigerians try to cross into Estonia from Russia using Fan IDs
3
Syria's president calls current negotiations with US ‘a waste of time’
4
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry: OPCW missions in Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention
6
Brent oil price up by 3% amid OPEC decision to increase production
7
UN passes draft resolution on withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT