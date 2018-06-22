60,000 Nornickel employees who live in Norilsk may get additional medical insurance

TASS, June 22. More than 60,000 people, who live in Norilsk and work at Nornickel, in 2019 may receive additional medical insurance policies, the company’s Senior Vice-President Larisa Zelkova told TASS.

"This year, we are launching a big corporate program to develop voluntary medical insurance at the employer’s expense, it has been working already at our enterprises on the Kola Peninsula: for the first time in our history, our employees have received policies of voluntary medical insurance," she said.

"In Norilsk, this program will begin from January."

According to the senior vice-president, the company could not launch that expensive program due to a lack of competition on the market of medical services in the cities, where the company is working.

Nornickel is the world’s biggest producer of nickel and palladium, a major producer of platinum and copper.