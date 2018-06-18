Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation

Business & Economy
June 18, 12:43 UTC+3

The Kremlin stresses Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project is purely commercial, not political

© Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project is purely commercial, not political, and attempts to counter its implementation violate the rules of free competition, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

He noted that in the project implementation Russia is interacting with Germany and a number of other states and companies. "We know that some countries express their disagreement. However, this project is purely commercial, it has no political connotations, and somehow countering its implementation would violate the principles and norms of free competition," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT