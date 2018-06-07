Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2

Business & Economy
June 07, 16:37 UTC+3

Sweden just cannot reject this project, said Swedish Minister of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mikael Damberg

© EPA/STEFAN SAUER

Read also

Russia to welcome new participants from Europe entering Nord Stream 2 project — Putin

STOCKHOLM, 7 June. / TASS /. The Swedish government has given permission for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea, said Swedish Minister of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mikael Damberg on Thursday at a press conference.

"The government has given permission for the Nord Stream 2, to lay a gas pipeline in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea, Sweden just cannot reject this project," the minister said.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Sweden had issued authorization for the construction of the "Nord Stream 2".

