Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Schroeder says resistance against Nord Stream 2 relates to competitors’ interests

Business & Economy
May 25, 11:08 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The ex-chancellor of Germany hopes that the European Union will be able to withstand the US and protect the project

Share
1 pages in this article
Former German chancellor and head of board of directors of Nord Stream 2 Gerhard Schroeder

Former German chancellor and head of board of directors of Nord Stream 2 Gerhard Schroeder

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The resistance against Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project relates to economic interests of competitors, including the United States, ex-chancellor of Germany and head of board of directors of Nord Stream 2 (operator of the project) Gerhard Schroeder said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Read also

Nord Stream 2 opponents unable to stop project implementation, says Russian envoy

"The US is seeking to throw sand in the wheels of the project, in no way standing with the European Union, guided by its own economic interests, trying to hinder implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project. If one takes a look at the way (the US) President is seeking to promote sanctions it gets clear that the issue is about American LNG sales to the European market regardless of whether its standards meet Europe’s gas processing facilities," he said.

Meanwhile, Schroeder hopes that the European Union (EU) will be able to withstand the US and protect the project.

"The US is giving us new examples of sleight and manipulation, though their actions will not go unanswered. Hopefully, the EU will find a nerve to maintain its commitment to the project and will not follow America’s line," he stressed.

According to the top manager, Europe needs the project not only from the viewpoint of energy security, but also for employment generation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia must take part in flight MH17 crash probe to accept its results — Putin
2
Netherlands calls on Russia to offer compensation for MH17 crash relatives
3
Australia, Netherlands seek to hold Russia responsible for MH17 crash in Ukraine
4
Helicopters of Russia hopes to sign Mi-26T2V contract with Defense Ministry in 2019
5
Novatek, Total sign agreement on Arctic LNG 2 project
6
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry put on two-month high alert for upcoming FIFA World Cup
7
Nord Stream 2 opponents unable to stop project implementation, says Russian envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT