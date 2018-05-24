Nord Stream-2 opponents not able to stop project implementation — Russian envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Attempts to halt implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project will continue but they will not prevent its development, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with TASS on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Politicizing around this process will continue and there is no way around its opponents. However, these feeble efforts are unable to stop the project. I am confident that the Nord Stream 2 will take place," Chizhov said.