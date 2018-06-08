Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Senior Russian diplomat, Iranian ambassador discuss prospects for maintaining nuclear deal

Business & Economy
June 08, 20:11 UTC+3

On May 8, Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai have discussed the prospects for maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There was a discussion of the prospects for maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program and other pressing global issues," the statement reads.

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

Russian envoy slams Iran deal pullout, noting US forfeits all rights under JCPOA

On May 8, Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions. On May 21, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo laid out Washington’s 12 demands for a new nuclear deal with Iran.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, the leaders of Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would not abandon the JCPOA and would continue to comply with its obligations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA would violate the United Nations Security Council’s resolution. He added that Russia would seek to maintain the agreement despite US plans to resume sanctions against Iran.

