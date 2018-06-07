Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nord Stream 2 AG receives permit to build gas pipeline in Russian near-shore waters

Business & Economy
June 07, 20:45 UTC+3

The company has received an authorization from Swedish authorities for gas pipeline laying earlier today

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG received a permit from the Russian construction ministry to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in Russian coastal waters, the project operator said on Thursday.

Nord Stream 2 AG also has to receive the second permit to be issued by the Russian environmental watchdog. The company expects the authorization will be received in coming future, the project operator said.

The company has received an authorization from Swedish authorities for gas pipeline laying earlier today.

Nord Stream 2 AG has already received a full pack of permits in Germany and in Finland. The procedure of obtaining the permit in Denmark is underway.

