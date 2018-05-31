Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Economy Minister criticizes US for violating WTO international trade principles

Business & Economy
May 31, 19:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian minister compared the current situation to the period of the Great Depression

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin criticized the US for violating the principles of the WTO, comparing Washington’s approach to "shooting itself in the foot."

Speaking at an informal meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Paris the Russian official said:

"We are watching the US shooting itself in the foot, damaging at the same time the whole world economy. The history shows, unfortunately, that all the positive moments in the regulation of international trade occur only after something really bad happens to the world economy."

Read also

US to slap restrictions on some Chinese investments

According to the Russian minister, the participants in world trade "are already sitting on the train, heading to the next stop called "Global Crisis."

He compared the situation to the period of the Great Depression, when all countries sought to protect their domestic market, which only made the situation worse. Oreshkin said that such a policy will eventually lead to a slowdown in the global economy and called on the global players to abandon it.

On March 23, the US introduced new duties on steel and aluminum products - 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum. They are valid for all countries that supply products to the US, but Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, as well as the EU countries were granted a deferral.

Russia at the end of May notified the WTO about possible retaliatory measures in connection with the introduction of the US duties on steel and aluminum.

From Friday, June 1, the US administration introduces customs duties on imports of steel and aluminum products from the European Union, Canada and Mexico in the amount of 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum. The EU announced that it would proportionally respond to US trade tariffs, as well as initiate proceedings as part of the WTO.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
2
Jordan to receive four Mi-26T helicopters this year
3
Putin to receive Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on June 1
4
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
5
Russia’s new Far North off-roader passes the Chukotka test
6
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
7
Russia, NATO discuss ways to reduce tensions and prevent incidents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT