US to slap restrictions on some Chinese investments

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The United States intends to impose restrictions on some of China’s investments and customs duties of 25% on certain categories of its goods supplied to the US market, the White House press service said on Tuesday.

These measures will be taken pursuant to the decisions made by US President Donald Trump on March 22 of this year, the press service said.

The United States "will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology," the press service said.

"The proposed investment restrictions and enhanced export controls will be announced by June 30, 2018, and they will be implemented shortly thereafter, it added.

Furthermore, the United States "will impose a 25% tariff on $50 billion of goods imported from China containing industrially significant technology, including those related to the "Made in China 2025" program," the press service reported. "The final list of covered imports will be announced by June 15, 2018, and tariffs will be imposed on those imports shortly thereafter," it noted.