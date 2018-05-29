Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US to slap restrictions on some Chinese investments

Business & Economy
May 29, 15:48 UTC+3

The United States will also impose restrictions on 25% customs duties on certain categories of Chinese goods supplied to the US

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The United States intends to impose restrictions on some of China’s investments and customs duties of 25% on certain categories of its goods supplied to the US market, the White House press service said on Tuesday.

These measures will be taken pursuant to the decisions made by US President Donald Trump on March 22 of this year, the press service said. 

Read also
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov

Moscow to benefit from evolving US-China trade war — Russian diplomat

The United States "will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology," the press service said.

"The proposed investment restrictions and enhanced export controls will be announced by June 30, 2018, and they will be implemented shortly thereafter, it added.

Furthermore, the United States "will impose a 25% tariff on $50 billion of goods imported from China containing industrially significant technology, including those related to the "Made in China 2025" program," the press service reported. "The final list of covered imports will be announced by June 15, 2018, and tariffs will be imposed on those imports shortly thereafter," it noted. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
2
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
3
Countries that recognized South Ossetia’s and Abkhazia’s independence
4
US to slap restrictions on some Chinese investments
5
Gazprom appeals for complete reversal of court decision on gas transit via Ukraine
6
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
7
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT