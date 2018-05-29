Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Abramovich may stay in UK for six months as Israeli passport holder

Business & Economy
May 29, 18:15 UTC+3 LONDON

Israeli passport holders don’t need a visa to enter the UK

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich

© EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

LONDON, May 29. /TASS/. Russian businessman Roman Abramovich will be able to stay in the UK for six months as an Israeli passport holder, a spokesperson for the British prime minister's office told TASS.

"All visa applications should be considered on their merit. And in the bid you were referring to people with Israeli passport they don't need visa to come to the UK. But after six months they require to get one if they want to live, work or study in the UK," she said.

According to media reports, Abramovich, who faced delays in renewing his British visa, has been granted Israeli citizenship.

ADVERTISEMENT