Abramovich may stay in UK for six months as Israeli passport holder

LONDON, May 29. /TASS/. Russian businessman Roman Abramovich will be able to stay in the UK for six months as an Israeli passport holder, a spokesperson for the British prime minister’s office told TASS.

"All visa applications should be considered on their merit. And in the bid you were referring to people with Israeli passport they don’t need visa to come to the UK. But after six months they require to get one if they want to live, work or study in the UK," she said.

According to media reports, Abramovich, who faced delays in renewing his British visa, has been granted Israeli citizenship.