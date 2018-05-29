Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin: Obtaining Israeli citizenship is Abramovich’s right

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 13:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier reports said Abramovich arrived in Israel on Monday to undergo the procedure of obtaining Israeli citizenship

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no opinion at all about Israel’s decision to grant citizenship to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, but recognizes his right to apply for and get it.

"The Kremlin has no opinion of this at all," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. "A businessman gets Israeli citizenship. That’s his right."

Earlier reports said Abramovich arrived in Israel on Monday to undergo the procedure of obtaining Israeli citizenship. The Times of Israel described Abramovich as Israel’s richest man. His wealth is estimated at $12.5 billion.

