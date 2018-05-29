Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship to become Israel’s wealthiest man - media

Business & Economy
May 29, 0:00 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

The Times of Israel said earlier that in compliance with Israel’s repatriation procedures Roman Abramovich received the country’s domestic passport right at the airport

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich

© Mikhail Metzel /TASS

TEL AVIV, May 28. /TASS/. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich arrived in Israel on Monday and left in several hours after obtaining an Israeli domestic passport, a source in the Israeli authorities told TASS.

"He arrived to obtain citizenship, stayed in the country for several hours and has already left Israel," he source said.

The Times of Israel said earlier that in compliance with Israel’s repatriation procedures Abramovich received the country’s domestic passport right at the airport. It is not known whether a foreign passport was issued to the Russian businessman. According to the newspaper, he filed his application for Israel’s citizenship at the Israeli embassy in Moscow last week.

Thus, with a personal wealth of some 12.5 billion US dollars, Abramovich has become Israel’s richest national. According to the newspaper, the businessman will live in a manor in Tel-Aviv’s prestigious neighborhood Neve Tsedek he bought from Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. As a new Israeli repatriate, Abramovich will enjoy a ten-year tax holiday, the newspaper said.

Another Israeli newspaper, Israel Hayom, reported on May 24 that Abramovich had decided to seek Israeli citizenship after facing problems with getting a British visa. Israel and the United Kingdom enjoy visa free travel.

