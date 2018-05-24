Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Novatek, Total sign agreement on Arctic LNG 2 project

Business & Economy
May 24, 21:31 UTC+3

The document was signed after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and France’s President Emmanuel Macron

Share
1 pages in this article

STRELNA, May 24. /TASS/. Novatek and Total signed an agreement in respect of participation of the French company in Arctic LNG 2 project. The document was signed after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and France’s President Emmanuel Macron in their presence.

Arctic LNG 2 is the second liquefied natural gas plant of Novatek to be launched in 2023. Its capacity will be over 18 mln tonnes of LNG per year.

Read also
Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih

Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy

Novatek will sell the share of 10% in the Arctic LNG 2 project to France’s Total, Chief Executive Officer of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Total will participate with the share of 10%," Mikhelson said.

Novatek plans to keep the 60% stake in the project, the top manager said.

"We plan to hold the share of 60%. If we decide to reduce the share, but not less than 50% in the project, then Total will have the right to increase its stake to 15%," Mikhelson added.

The cost of the Arctic LNG 2 project is about $25.5 bln, the top manager noted. This figure is indicated in the agreement for sale of 10% in the project to Total.

The Russian company plans to close the deal as early as in the first quarter of 2019, Novatek said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
2
Nord Stream 2 opponents unable to stop project implementation, says Russian envoy
3
Putin, Macron discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal
4
Russia to develop helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones
5
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
6
Source: Deripaska proposes Russian government buy up aluminum for reserves
7
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT