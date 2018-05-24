Russia, France sign agreements totaling about 1 bln euro

STRELNA, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and France signed agreements amounting to about 1 bln euro during the visit of France’s President Emmanuel Macron to Russia, Chief Executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Thursday.

"The total amount of agreements signed with France today is about 1 bln euro," Dmitriev said.

The President of France is in Russia with the official visit from May 24 to 25 and will take part in activities of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The forum's events will be held under the motto: "Creating the Economy of Trust."