French businessmen to sign around 20 deals at SPIEF-2018 — embassy

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. French entrepreneurs will sign around 20 contracts and cooperation agreements on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a representative of the French embassy told TASS on Thursday.

"On May 24-25, President of Movement of Enterprises of France (MEDEF) Pierre Gattaz and Chairman of MEDEF International Frederic Sanchez will head the biggest foreign delegation at SPIEF. Around 20 contracts and cooperation agreements will be signed at the forum," the embassy said.

"A total of 170 representatives of 60 companies are expected to arrive, with half of them representing large business and the remaining part - small and mid-sized enterprises. "Their goal is to support and strengthen, despite the existing sanctions, the position of France, which is Russia’s biggest investor and first foreign employer, as well as together with Russian partners meet industrial, urban and energy challenges Russia will be facing within 20 years," the source explained.

SPIEF-2018 runs on May 24-26. The forum’s events are held under the motto: "Creating the Economy of Trust." TASS news agency is acting as an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF. TASS is also the operator of the zone of SPIEF’s presentations with the support of EY consulting company and the Advisory Council on Foreign Investments in Russia.