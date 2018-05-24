Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French businessmen to sign around 20 deals at SPIEF-2018 — embassy

Business & Economy
May 24, 18:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

French entrepreneurs will sign around 20 contracts and cooperation agreements on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Barabanov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. French entrepreneurs will sign around 20 contracts and cooperation agreements on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a representative of the French embassy told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron

"On May 24-25, President of Movement of Enterprises of France (MEDEF) Pierre Gattaz and Chairman of MEDEF International Frederic Sanchez will head the biggest foreign delegation at SPIEF. Around 20 contracts and cooperation agreements will be signed at the forum," the embassy said.

"A total of 170 representatives of 60 companies are expected to arrive, with half of them representing large business and the remaining part - small and mid-sized enterprises. "Their goal is to support and strengthen, despite the existing sanctions, the position of France, which is Russia’s biggest investor and first foreign employer, as well as together with Russian partners meet industrial, urban and energy challenges Russia will be facing within 20 years," the source explained.

SPIEF-2018 runs on May 24-26. The forum’s events are held under the motto: "Creating the Economy of Trust." TASS news agency is acting as an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF. TASS is also the operator of the zone of SPIEF’s presentations with the support of EY consulting company and the Advisory Council on Foreign Investments in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator comments on Trump's decision to cancel summit with North Korea
2
Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron
3
Putin thanks China for participating in SPIEF
4
Russia creates substitutes for Ukrainian naval, aircraft power plants — government
5
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
6
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
7
IMF head jokes with Putin about almost failing to go sightseeing due to SPIEF’s relocation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT