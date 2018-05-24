Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Railways mulls participation in Trans-Arabian Railway construction

Business & Economy
May 24, 15:20 UTC+3

Saudi Arabia approved a program of infrastructure development until 2030

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Railways is eyeing an opportunity to participate in construction of the Trans-Arabian Railway and other projects in Saudi Arabia, First Deputy CEO of the Russian railway operator Alexander Misharin told TASS in an interview on Tuesday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Saudi Arabia approved a program of infrastructure development until 2030. It contains a railway component and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Saudi Arabia is currently preparing a tender for implementation of this project. A consultant has been selected; we received a request for our proposals concerning performance of the company and terms. We furnished such data. Now we wait for the next stage - the tender announcement," Misharin said. "We seriously consider participation in these projects, including in construction of the Trans-Arabian Railway passing through Saudi Arabia," he added.

Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
