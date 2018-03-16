Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spain interested in participating in Moscow - Kazan high-speed railway project

Business & Economy
March 16, 15:25 UTC+3

The total length of the railway will stand at around 770 kilometers

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

Price tag for Moscow - Kazan high speed railway currently estimated at $22.4 bln

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Spain expressed interest in participation in implementation of the Moscow - Kazan high-speed railway (HSR) project, the Russian Ministry of Transport said on Friday.

"State Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Residential Housing of Spain Julio Gomez-Pomar informed Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Alan Lushnikov about Spain’s interest in participation in the Moscow - Kazan HSR Project," the ministry said.

The Moscow-Kazan High Speed Railway’s total length will stand at around 770 kilometers. Trains may go at a speed of 350-400 kilometers per hour, and the time en route between the two cities could be 3-3.5 hours against the current 14 hours.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Geneva Motor Show rolls out revolutionary concept cars
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
OPCW begins studying information about Novichok-type nerve agent
2
Windfall drop-off: Cargo plane loses over 3 tonnes of gold during takeoff in Siberia
3
Kremlin slams allegations of Putin’s involvement in Skripal case
4
Lavrov believes UK’s defense chief wants to ‘go down in history’ using obnoxious remarks
5
Russia’s advanced Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service by 2019 — source
6
Top diplomat warns against any use of force against Damascus
7
Biography of Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама