Spain interested in participating in Moscow - Kazan high-speed railway project

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Spain expressed interest in participation in implementation of the Moscow - Kazan high-speed railway (HSR) project, the Russian Ministry of Transport said on Friday.

"State Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Residential Housing of Spain Julio Gomez-Pomar informed Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Alan Lushnikov about Spain’s interest in participation in the Moscow - Kazan HSR Project," the ministry said.

The Moscow-Kazan High Speed Railway’s total length will stand at around 770 kilometers. Trains may go at a speed of 350-400 kilometers per hour, and the time en route between the two cities could be 3-3.5 hours against the current 14 hours.