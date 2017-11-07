Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Republic of Korea eyeing return to Khasan-Rajin railway project

Business & Economy
November 07, 21:02 UTC+3 SEOUL

The Khasan-Rajin project is not covered by sanctions of the UN Security Council against North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, November 7. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea is interested in returning to the Khasan-Rajin railway project, Russia’s Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka told TASS on Tuesday.

"We heard about interest in these projects from South Korea. It was mentioned during talks that they would like to return to these projects," the minister said.

Read also

Experts praise 'promising' Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU

"We have no contraindications; we will now work on the formula for close engagement of South Korean partners," Galushka said.

The Khasan-Rajin project is not covered by sanctions of the UN Security Council against the DPRK, the minister added.

The railway renovation project from Russia’s Khasan to Rajin port in North Korea was implemented in 2008-2014 by a joint venture between Russian Railways and North Korea. South Korea was intended to be the third party in the project but Seoul is still negotiating its participation in the project, the minister said earlier.

Throughput capacity of the Khasan-Rajin railway segment and the terminal is 5 mln tonnes of goods per year.

LNG 

The Republic of Korea also shows high interest in supplies of Russian natural gas and is ready to return to the idea of building a gas pipeline from Russia across the territory of North Korea:

"This topic was highlighted in the course of talks - the interest of the Korean side in deliveries of Russian gas," Galushka said. This will be "interesting and beneficial for Russia," the Russian minister noted.

"Options were discussed on the basis of LNG supplies and the Korean side also said it is ready to return to the idea of the trilateral construction project from Russia to the Republic of Korea via the territory of the DPRK," the Russian minister said. Interested parties were close to reaching the agreement in 2011 and the degree of implementing this project was high, Galushka said.

"This is a trilateral project. It means desires of three parties should coincide for its implementation. This is beneficial for Russia and South Korean partners are interested: it means we should return to it," the minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
2
Brent oil prices may rise even more on news from Saudi Arabia, experts forecast
3
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
4
Ukraine introduces sanctions against 18 Russian companies
5
Russia's top diplomat stresses US 'responsible' for Ukrainian leadership's behavior
6
Over 54,000 gunmen killed in Syria over past two years
7
Russian troops receive 16 regiment sets of S-400 air defense missile systems over 5 years
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама