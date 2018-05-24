Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian tycoon Abramovich goes to Israel to apply for citizenship — media

Business & Economy
May 24, 12:01 UTC+3 TEL-AVIV

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom speculates Abramovich decided to take such a move after facing problems with getting a British visa

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich

© Alexei Nasyrov/TASS

TEL-AVIV, May 24. /TASS/. Russian businessman Roman Abramovich on Thursday will arrive in Israel where he may apply for Israeli citizenship, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom has said.

The daily speculates Abramovich decided to make such a move after facing problems with getting a British visa. Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea football club, is currently building a manor in Tel-Aviv’s prestigious Neve Tsedek neighborhood.

Another Israeli newspaper, Globes, said in April 2015 that Abramovich had shelled out 25 million dollars for the Varsano Hotel in Neve Tsedek. So far, this has been his first real estate purchase in Israel. According to the newspaper, the tycoon also snapped up a 1,500-square meter plot of land adjacent to the hotel.

During the same period, Globes says, Abramovich purchased four Israeli startup companies. One of them working on an ultra-fast charging smartphone battery.

 

ADVERTISEMENT