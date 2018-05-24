Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Western sanctions speed up structural reforms in Russia, finance minister says

Business & Economy
May 24, 11:58 UTC+3

According to Anton Siluanov, negative trends, including sanctions, are rising along with positive changes in the global economy now

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. The pressure of western sanctions has sped up structural reforms in Russia, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

Read also

Russia’s State Duma passes law on counter-sanctions against US, unfriendly states

US using sanctions to promote its own commercial interests, Lavrov says

State Duma speaker vows anti-sanctions legislation will be ‘effective enough’

Companies hit by sanctions may receive liquidity support — Russian Finance Minister

PM Medvedev vows support to Russian companies under sanctions

"Sanctions have facilitated reforms implementation in Russia, in the budget policy, structural reforms. Sanctions have prompted us to be quicker with reforms," he said.

According to Siluanov, negative trends, including sanctions, are rising along with positive changes in the global economy now.

Russia’s budget is currently balanced with the oil price of $50 per barrel, Siluanov said, adding that next year he expects a balanced budget with the price of slightly over $40 per barrel.

"Previously the budget was balanced with the (oil) price of $100 per barrel, whereas today the budget is balanced with the price of $50, and slightly over $40 next year," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich goes to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
Kremlin: Yulia Skripal’s statements need to be checked
3
Russian envoy for Syria holds talks with Assad — SANA
4
Ukraine blocks access to websites of leading Russian TV channels
5
Russian finance minister approves of Rusal management’s decision to leave company
6
Russian economy minister sees risks slowing growth of Russia's GDP to 1%
7
Russia plans to hold diplomatic contacts with North Korea, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT